One ‘Republican’ to another: Athawale elated over Trump win

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday expressed happiness that Donald Trump, who also belongs to a “Republican” party like the one headed by him, has won the US presidential election.

“Indian-Americans played a key role in Trump’s victory,” Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India, told reporters.

“Trump is from the Republican Party, and my party's name is also the Republican Party, so I am very happy. He is a very big leader, and was elected with the support of Indian (origin) voters,” he said.

In January 2021, Athawale had said that Trump, then the US President, had lost the right to be called a Republican after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overthrow the November 3, 2020 election result.

“What Trump did ahead of the transition of power is detrimental to democracy and so he has lost the right to be called a Republican,” Athawale had said.

Athawale had then said he used to have a lot of respect for Trump but it dissipated after the latter insulted the public mandate following the 2020 US presidential election. PTI VT VT