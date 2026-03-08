One-rupee shoe offer triggers lathicharge at shop in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode (PTI): A promotional campaign by a footwear shop here promising premium shoes for just Rs 1 sparked a massive rush on Sunday morning, forcing police to resort to lathicharge to control the crowd.

Hundreds of eager customers, lured by viral advertisements, flooded the area in the early hours, leading to a stampede-like situation and traffic disruption.

According to police, the crowd began gathering as early as 2 am after the shop advertised a deal offering footwear for just Rs 1 to first 100 customers, who produced a one rupee note.

Chaos broke out outside Trend Factory near Mananchira Square Kozhikode in #Kerala after the store announced free shoes for the first 100 people bringing an old Rs 1 note as part of its launch offer. Huge crowds gathered from as early as 2 AM, triggering scuffles and severe… pic.twitter.com/9pNVVRD5pE — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 8, 2026

The turnout exceeded the shop's capacity, with people, including children, travelling from districts like Wayanad.

A boy from Wayanad said he reached the shop by 2.30 am, only to find a massive crowd already waiting.

The massive influx of people caused a commotion and total standstill of traffic in the area.

When the situation turned unruly, the police were forced to intervene. To prevent a stampede, they resorted to a mild lathicharge.

Following the chaos, the shop owners were taken into custody over the tension in the area. PTI LGK ROH