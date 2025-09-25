One sanitation worker dead, two critical while cleaning sewer line in MP's Satna

Satna, Sep 25 (PTI) A sanitation worker died and two others were hospitalised in a critical condition on Thursday after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning an underground sewer line in Satna city of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12 noon near Triveni Palace in Kripalpur area, Kolgawan police station house officer (SHO) Sudip Soni told reporters.

"The three workers fell unconscious inside the sewer. Local residents rushed there to help, including calling an ambulance with oxygen facilities. They entered the sewer with ropes and pulled out the trio. One person, identified as Amit Kumar, died. The other two are hospitalised in critical condition," Soni said.

While mayor Yogesh Tamrakar went to the site with municipal officials, sub divisional magistrate Rahul Siladia visited the hospital where the two workers are admitted.

A complaint application has been filed against the sewer company entrusted with cleaning works and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR LAL BNM