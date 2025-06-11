One shot dead, another injured in Bihar's Patna

Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was shot dead and another injured when assailants fired at them in Bihar's Patna, the third such incident in the state capital since June 9, police said on Wednesday.

The latest shootout occurred in Mainpura area under the jurisdiction of the Patliputra Police Station late on Tuesday, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Raja, and the injured as Jitendra.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Law and Order-2 Nitish Chandra Dhariya said, "The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Tuesday. The police received a call that two persons had been shot at by some assailants in the area. A police team immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the nearest government hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries. Jitendra is undergoing treatment." The exact cause of the incident is not known, he said.

"The matter is being investigated and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused," the officer said.

This shootout was the third such incident in the state capital since Monday.

Two persons were shot dead in Patna's Bikram locality on Tuesday. A retired nurse and her daughter were killed on the spot when gunmen fired at them in Alamganj, and another family member of the two deceased sustained bullet injuries in the shootout.

The investigations into these firing incidents are underway, another officer added.