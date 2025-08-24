One shot dead, another injured over old rivalry in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Aug 24 (PTI) One man was killed and another critically injured after two assailants opened fire at them in Ludhiana's Sundar Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident, suspected to be the fallout of an old rivalry between two groups, took place on Saturday night when Kartik Baggan (23) and Mohan (19) were coming towards Basti Chowk on a scooter.

The two attackers, who were chasing them on another vehicle, opened fire at them, killing Baggan on the spot, while Mohan is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, ADCP Davinder Chaudhary said.

Both the accused, who have multiple criminal cases registered against them, have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them, the officer said. PTI COR CHS SHS ARI