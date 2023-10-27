One should not give promise if it cannot be fulfilled: Sharad Pawar's swipe at CM Shinde on Maratha quota

Raigad: Amid mounting pressure on the Maharashtra government over the Maratha quota issue, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday took a swipe at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying one should not make a promise if it cannot be fulfilled.

His remark comes in the wake of activist Manoj Jarange launching an indefinite fast in his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday to seek reservation for Marathas.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said Jarange pressed for reservation for the Maratha community and other demands.

"The state chief minister and his colleagues had a dialogue with them (Jarange and his supporters). I have no idea what conversation they had. But it appears that he was given an ultimatum of 30 days. The period was later extended (by 10 days). He was assured that his work will be done in that time-frame. But that has not happened. You should not give a word if you are not able to fulfil it," Pawar said.

The NCP founder added that Jarange cannot be blamed for launching an indefinite hunger strike.

Jarange had earlier sat on a hunger strike from August 29 over the Maratha quota demand, but he called off the protest on the 17th day on September 14 after CM Shinde met him and assured to look into the demands. Jarange had set a deadline of 40 days before the government to provide reservation to the Maratha community, which ended on October 24.