One soldier killed, four injured in terror attack on IAF convoy in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 4 (PTI) A soldier was killed and four were injured when terrorists ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The attack on the convoy took place near Shahsitar in the Surankote area around 6.15 pm when the troops were returning to their base at Sanai Top, the officials said.

They said five soldiers were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were subsequently evacuated to hospital, where one of the two critically injured personnel succumbed to injuries. PTI TAS SKL DIV DIV