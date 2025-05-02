One-stop portal launched for welfare of senior citizens

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A senior citizen welfare portal that will serve as a one-stop resource for information on government schemes, welfare initiatives, healthcare benefits and events conducted by various organisations has been launched.

Speaking at the launch of the app 'Ageing with Dignity', Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Amit Yadav said it is a user-friendly digital platform that aims to ease the access for elderly.

The app was launched by President Droupadi Murmu.

She also virtually inaugurated senior citizen homes across the country in Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.