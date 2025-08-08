One student killed, 11 injured after being hit by out-of-control tempo in Nashik

Nashik, Aug 8 (PTI) A student was killed and 11 others injured after a tomato-laden tempo hit them in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Sogras Phata in Chandwad taluka along the Mumbai-Agra highway at around 5:30pm, the official said.

"The accident happened after the driver of a tomato-laden tempo moving towards Pimaplgaon lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into students, killing one of them and injuring 11. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Ramesh Mahale. Among the 11 injured is the mother of a student," he said.

The injured persons have been hospitalised, and doctors have termed the condition of some of them as serious, he added.

Other officials said state school education minister Dadaji Bhuse, who was passing from the road, helped in the rescue operations and met the injured at the hospital. Chandwad MLA Rahul Aher also visited the accident spot.

Protesting against frequent accidents on this particular stretch, residents blocked the highway.

However, police personnel arrived at the spot and pacified them, following which the road blockade was lifted, the official said. PTI COR BNM