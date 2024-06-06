One suffers minor injury during removal of digital advertising board

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) One person sustained a minor injury while a digital advertising board was being removed in Malad area of western Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

The incident occurred when the board was being removed from a boundary wall, he said.

However, the injured person did not even opt to undergo medical treatment, the official said.

"As per the preliminary information, the incident took place near Liberty Garden area in Malad, where the digital boards were being removed," the official said.

Another civic official said that the boards were put by a builder at a construction site. PTI KK NP