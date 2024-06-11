One terrorist killed by security forces in village in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu: A terrorist was shot dead by security forces during an encounter after ultras on Tuesday evening opened fire at a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, a police spokesperson said, adding details of the incident are awaited.

Officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm.

A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, after some people raised an alarm, they said.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing and a search operation is on to track down the other terrorists believed to be holed up in the village, the officials said.