One terrorist killed, two security personnel injured in encounter in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) One terrorist was killed and two security personnel were injured in an ongoing encounter in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter broke out in the Tuli area's Gali Sohab village during a cordon and search operation launched by the security forces based on specific inputs received by police about the presence of two terrorists there.

One terrorist was killed and a policeman injured in the initial gunfight, Singh said, adding efforts are on to neutralise the second terrorist.

Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an Army jawan was also injured in the encounter.

Both the injured personnel have been hospitalised, officials said.

The encounter broke out around 2 pm when a joint team of police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) zeroed in on a house where the terrorists had taken shelter at gunpoint on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the house, the security forces reached the village after trekking for over four hours. They cornered the terrorists, who opened indiscriminate firing to escape the cordon but in vain, the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides stopped late in the evening. Due to the darkness, the security forces are exercising caution and not moving inside the house to find out the fate of the second terrorist, who is also believed to have been killed, they said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists would be known once the operation is over, they added.

The border district of Poonch along with nearby Rajouri has witnessed several encounters this year, resulting in the killing of around 20 terrorists and 10 security personnel.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into India from across the border, according to officials. PTI TAS DIV DIV