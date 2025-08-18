One-third of low-income Delhi households spend 15 pc of income on drinking water: Survey

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Atleast 34 per cent of Delhi's low-income households spend 15 per cent of their monthly income accessing basic drinking water, according to a survey released by an NGO.

Conducted across 12 different localities of the city, Greenpeace India in its survey, also found that during peak summer months there is an occasional water supply disruption.

"A rapid water audit conducted in Delhi has found that 34 per cent of the surveyed low-income households are spending up to 15 per cent of their monthly earnings (Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000) just to access basic drinking water," it said.

This reflects a deep-rooted inequality and unsustainable water distribution system in the city, especially during peak summer months, the survey added.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government on the matter.

The survey data further shows a clear mismatch between water demand and actual availability, as 37 per cent of the surveyed households require at least 20-25 litres of water per day, considering the size of their families and consumption patterns.

However, only 28 per cent of those households actually receive adequate amount of water -- that too only if they pay for it, the report data added.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is the main water-supplying agency in the city, distributing water through 9000 kilometers of pipelines and tankers.

Greenpeace India's report is based on surveys from 500 households across unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters like Shakurpur Basti, Savda Ghevra, Daya Basti, Chunna Bhatti, Khajan Basti, Seemapuri, Sunder Nagri, Lohar Basti, Sangam Vihar etc.

"Water is a basic right, but for these families, it is an everyday crisis. In the settlements without water ATMs, people are forced to buy water from private suppliers at Rs 15 to Rs 30 per gallon. This is not just about missing infrastructure, it shows a clear gap between what policies promise and what people actually get," Vaishali Upadhyay, a campaigner in Greenpeace India said.

The survey report also states that despite the Delhi government's announcement in April 2025 to install 3000 water ATMs, only 20 have been set up citywide till June and none in the surveyed areas. PTI SSM SSM OZ OZ