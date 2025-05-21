One-time constitutional amendment needed for 'One nation, one election': Shivraj

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said a one-time constitutional amendment is essential to implement simultaneous elections across the country, asserting that frequent polls are hampering governance and inflating public expenditure.

"There should be a serious discussion over 'One Nation, One Election' and we should end this by bringing about a constitutional amendment," Chouhan said while addressing a dialogue on the topic with students and intellectuals at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

He argued that frequent elections disrupt the functioning of both the political leadership and the administrative machinery, leaving little room for long-term policy decisions.

"Senior IAS officers are sent as observers to any state where elections are held. From ministers to the prime minister, everyone is constantly in the election mode," he said.

Citing the case of Madhya Pradesh, where he was the chief minister for several terms, Chouhan said no significant administrative work was done between September 2023 and June 2024 due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct first for assembly polls and then for the parliamentary elections.

"No new schemes can be launched and even government officials slow down, citing election duties," he added.

He also raised alarm over the rising costs of elections. "In 1952, the cost of the general elections was Rs 9,000 crore. In 2024, it has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Including state elections, the total expenditure may range between Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 7 lakh crore," he said, adding that this figure excludes spending by political parties and candidates.

Chouhan pointed out that simultaneous elections were the norm in the early years of the republic -- in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967 -- before the pattern was disrupted by political instability in the state governments.

"If elections are aligned once, by advancing or delaying some state elections, we can return to that system," he said.

"Our party is capable of contesting elections throughout the year but national interest comes first. This is not about benefiting any one party. It is about ensuring better governance and reducing the burden on the system," he said.

Chouhan also lauded India's civilisational ethos, saying, "Only those with limited knowledge say 'this is mine, that is yours'. Our civilisation teaches that the world is one family."

Praising the armed forces for their role in the recent Operation Sindoor, he said, "We don't initiate conflict, but we respond firmly when provoked. The accurate targeting by our forces and the leadership shown in planning the operation deserve our salute."

A joint committee of Parliament is examining two bills on simultaneous polls. The committee is mandated to examine the bills on simultaneous polls -- the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill -- and give its report on whether they are sound enough for the purpose or need changes.

While the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill lays down a legal framework to hold the Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to align the terms of legislative assemblies of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir for the purpose of holding joint elections.

Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir are the three Union Territories with legislative assemblies.

The government has on multiple occasions told Parliament that it does not favour returning to the ballot paper system and the Supreme Court too has weighed in favour of using EVMs. The top court recently rejected pleas for reviving paper ballots, holding that suspicions regarding tampering with voting machines were "unfounded".