One-time settlement for property tax in Bengaluru till July 31: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also in-charge for Bengaluru Development on Tuesday said the 'One Time Settlement' window for payment of outstanding property tax in the city is open only till July 31.

"The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) had not actively pursued property tax outstanding due to elections. The one-time settlement (OTS) scheme will end on July 31 and hence I urge people to make use of the opportunity to clear the outstanding payments. The OTS scheme provides 50 per cent concession on penalties and 100 per cent concession on interest payments," Shivakumar said.

"More than 50,000 people have paid taxes under the OTS scheme and another 4 lakh are yet to pay. They will be deemed defaulters from August 1," he said.

Noting that twenty lakh properties are within the tax bracket, he said, "If those outside the tax bracket pay taxes and submit proof within 90 days, we will provide them with a property tax account." The process of digitising 20 lakh properties is in progress, Shivakumar said, adding about 8 lakh properties are completed and the rest would be completed within 3 months. "Once the process is complete, the digital records will be sent to property owners." Pointing out that the BBMP has banned flex banners, and yet they were being used extensively by various organisations including political parties, he said, action will be taken against Assistant Revenue Officers in case of non-compliance.

"The public can lodge their complaints regarding unauthorised flex banners on the BBMP helpline...," he added.