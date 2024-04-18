One tourist dies, two rescued at Malpe beach

Mangaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) A tourist died and two others were rescued at Malpe Vadabandeshwara beach when they were bathing in the sea on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Girish (26), a resident of Belur. Two persons who were rescued by lifeguards were identified as Ananth Gowda (42) and Santhosh (27), both from Belur Town, they said.

According to police, a group of tourists from Belur in Hassan district had come to Malpe beach. Girish, Santhosh and Ananth Gowda entered the waters to bathe and within minutes, all the three were caught in a strong current and washed away.

Lifeguards launched their speedboats and jet-ski vehicles and rescued Ananth Gowda and Santhosh.

Sources in the lifeguard group said when they picked up Girish, he was already lifeless due to water intake. He was taken to Kasturba Hospital where he was declared dead by hospital authorities.

Malpe police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating. PTI COR AMP SS