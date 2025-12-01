One victim of Sivaganga road accident yet to be identified: Minister Periyakaruppan

Sivaganga (TN) Dec 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Cooperation K R Periyakaruppan on Monday said one of the 11 victims of the road accident that occurred in the district on November 30, is yet to be identified.

“No one has come forward to claim the body so far despite publicising the photographs,” Periyakaruppan told reporters in Sivaganga.

All 11 victims -- nine women and two men -- were killed on the spot.

Periyakaruppan also said so far cheques on behalf of the Chief Minister have been distributed to the relatives of eight victims.

"The families of the other two victims are here in Sivaganga. The District Collector is with the relatives right now and the formality will be completed soon. Ambulances were also provided to take the bodies," added the minister.