One-way special Kumbh Mela Express will depart from Bengaluru on Jan 8

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) South Western Railway (SWR) announced on Monday the operation of a special one-way Kumbh Mela Express Special between Bengaluru and Prayagraj on January 8 to cater to the increased passenger demand.

Train No. 06577 Kumbh Mela Express Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 23:50 on January 8 and arrive at Prayagraj at 17:15 on January 10, said a press release issued by the SWR.

Enroute, the train will halt at Whitefield, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, and Manikpur.

The train will consist of 20 coaches, including 14 general second class coaches, four sleeper coaches, and two luggage cum brake vans.