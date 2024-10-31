One wheel of express train derails in TN, none injured: Southern Railway

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Oct 31 (PTI) One wheel of a Bodinayakkanur-bound express train derailed here on Thursday but nobody was injured in the incident, the Southern Railway said.

Advertisment

The incident happened on Thursday morning and the train reached its destination late by 89 minutes. Bodinayakkanur in Theni district is located about 550 km from state capital Chennai.

"At 07:36 hrs today, one wheel of the Second Class, Luggage, Guard cum Physically Challenged (LSLRD) coach, positioned next to the engine on Train No. 20601, Chennai Central–Bodinayakkanur Express, derailed while shunting as the train was departing from Madurai Junction toward Bodinayakkanur," an official release said.

No passengers were affected, and all other train operations at Madurai Junction continued as usual, it added.

Advertisment

Following re-railing and detachment of the LSLRD coach, the train departed from Madurai at 9.28 am, and reached Bodinayakkanur with an 89 minute delay, it said. PTI SA SA ROH