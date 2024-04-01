One who remains constant reaches heights: Shivpal Yadav over Apna Dal(K) tying up with AIMIM

Budaun (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav took a dig at Apna Dal (Kameravadi), which has severed ties with his party and allied with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, saying that in politics the one who remains constant reaches the heights.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) on Sunday formally broke away from the opposition INDIA bloc and tied up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to launch a joint front ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Apna Dal(K) leader Pallavi Patel made it clear that the party was no longer an ally of the SP which is a member of the INDIA bloc.

"We respect Owaisi and Pallavi Patel. But, one should always remain stable in politics. The one who remains constant reaches heights," Yadav said.

Asked about the possible effect of this new alliance on the SP's prospects in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "A leader who cannot remain constant towards his goal cannot move ahead." Yadav also accused the BJP of trying to destroy the opposition and said when people stand up against exploitation and injustice, then no one can stop them. Accusing the ruling party of "misusing" the ED and CBI against the opposition, he said when the public stands up against exploitation and injustice, no one remains afraid.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the government was taking action against the corrupt, he said, "The BJP sees every opposition leader as corrupt. But when an opposition leader comes along with it, he becomes absolutely clean." Regarding Swami Prasad Maurya's announcement that will field his party's candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, "When he has formed his own party, then he should contest the elections from that party." Maurya on Sunday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kushinagar as a candidate of his Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party. PTI NAV NSD NSD