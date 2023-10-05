One worker dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in industrial unit in Raigad

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) One worker was killed and four had to be hospitalised due to the leak of poisonous gas at an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the DETP plant of the unit in Amshet in Mahad MIDC at 8:30am, the official said.

"Five workers had to be rushed to hospital following the gas leak. Of them one person identified as Akhilesh Singh Mahendra Singh, a native of West Bengal, died. The others are hospitalised," he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for causing death by negligence, rash and negligent act endangering human life and other offences, the official added. PTI DC BNM BNM