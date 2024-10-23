One worker dead in under-construction building collapse in Bengaluru, 14 rescued

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) A worker died after an under-construction seven-storey building collapsed in the Babusapalya here on Tuesday amid heavy rains, officials said.

Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department have been pressed into rescue operations. They said the incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing a heavy downpour.

"Approximately 20 people were trapped. One body has been recovered, 14 workers have been rescued and five are still missing," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru), told media persons.

A fire department official said that, according to a preliminary investigation, the entire building collapsed, trapping the people underneath.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

He said that out of the 14 rescued, seven were in the hospital.

Shivakumar said the building was illegal and strict action will be taken in this matter.

"I have been told that there was no permission and illegal activities were going on. We will take strict action against the owner, contractors and everyone (of the alleged building). In the entire Bengaluru, we will see to it that we come up with a decision...wherever such illegal constructions are going on, we will stop it immediately. I will conduct a big survey on this," he told reporters here.

"We will stop all these illegal constructions and I will also instruct the registrars to not accept the transfer of such illegal properties which have no plan sanctions. We will take strict action against this," the deputy chief minister added. PTI AMP IJT