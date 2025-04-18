One worker dead, two critical during blasting at coal mine in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) One labourer was killed and two others were seriously injured after a big piece of rock landed on their shelter vehicle during blasting at an open-cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around noon in the Gare Palma coal mine of Jindal Power Limited in Dongamahua village of Tamnar area, a police official here said.

As per the preliminary information, the victims were inside a mobile blasting shelter vehicle when the accident took place, he said.

After the explosion, a big piece of rock tossed in the air and fell on their vehicle, he added.

While a worker, identified as Ayush Bishnoi (24), a resident of Ganjam in neighbouring Odisha, died on the -spot, two others -- Chandrapal Rathiya (38) and Arun Lal Nishad (43) of Raigarh district -- sustained serious injuries in the accident, the official said.

The injured duo has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Jindal Fortis hospital here, he said.

Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation into the matter was on, he added.