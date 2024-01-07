One worker dies, 10 injured as slab of under-construction church collapses in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) A migrant labourer was killed and 10 others injured after the slab of an under-construction church collapsed in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in Kohir of the district when a group of workers were laying a slab, they said.

Following the mishap, those working above the iron structure fell down even as some labourers who were working below got trapped in the debris, a senior police official said, adding that one of them died.

Ten others who were trapped in the debris and injured were pulled out and admitted to a hospital, police said.

The project engineer and the contractor have been taken into custody, the official said.

Asked about reports that the deceased migrant worker belonged to Myanmar, the official said it is yet to be confirmed.

Further investigations are on. PTI VVK VVK ANE