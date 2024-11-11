One worker dies in fire at IOCL refinery in Vadodara

Vadodara, Nov 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old worker died in a fire triggered by a blast at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Monday, an official said.

IOCL said the blaze was reported at around 3:30 PM in a benzene storage tank and firefighting operations are currently underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it said in a statement on Monday night, adding that the operations at the refinery are normal.

"Contractual worker Dhimant Makwana died in the fire at the refinery," said Jawaharnagar police station inspector AB Mori.

Vadodara olice Commissioner Narasimha Komar said things are under control at the IOCL campus.

The blast at the refinery in the Koyali area on the outskirts of Vadodara triggered the blaze, Komar said.

Visuals showed thick plumes emerging from the refinery which can be seen from kilometres away. Several workers were evacuated and can be seen exiting the IOCL campus.

"A fire was reported at around 3:30 PM in a benzene storage tank (1000 KL capacity) at Gujarat Refinery. The refinery's emergency response team is actively tackling the situation, with firefighting operations currently underway," the IOCL said in a statement.

The adjacent water sprinkler system has been activated to contain the blaze, and dousing efforts are ongoing, the IOCL stated.

Komar said fluid circulation in the IOCL complex was stopped as per the standard operating procedure. Other storage tanks were being cooled to ensure that the blaze didn't spread.

All the employees who were working in the shift have been moved out of the refinery, he added.

"People reaching the refinery for subsequent shifts are being turned back for safety reasons. It will take time before the benzene in the storage tank is burnt out," the police commissioner said, adding that the evacuation is complete.

Local MLA of Waghodia assembly constituency Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said a few people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. PTI COR KA PD NSK