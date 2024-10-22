One worker killed after under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, 14 rescued

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) One worker was killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya here on Tuesday amid heavy rains, officials said.

Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department have been pressed into rescue operations. The incident occurred at a time when the city is witnessing heavy downpour, they said.

"Approximately 20 people were trapped. One body has been recovered, 14 workers have been rescued and five are still missing," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) told media.

It is a seven-storey building, he said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed following which people got trapped underneath, a fire department official said. PTI AMP AMP ROH