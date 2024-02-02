One worker killed, another injured after falling off seven-storey building in Thane district

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) A worker died and another was injured after they fell from the rooftop of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at an unauthorised building in Diva town around 12.30 pm on Thursday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The two men were working on the rooftop when they lost their balance and fell, he said.

Lavkush Gautam (23) sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital, while the other injured worker received treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

The Mumbra police have initiated a probe into the accident. PTI COR ARU