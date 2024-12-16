One-year jail term for not sealing failed borewells: K'taka Assembly passes amendment Bill

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) To prevent accidents involving children falling into improperly sealed borewells, the Karnataka Assembly has passed amendments to the Karnataka Groundwater (Development, Management, and Control) Act, 2011, and Rules, 2012.

The state Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju said the new provisions mandate a penalty of Rs 25,000 and a one-year jail term for drilling and implementing agencies that fail to seal abandoned borewells properly.

Speaking after the bill’s passage in the Assembly, the Minister highlighted the government's commitment to preventing tragic accidents caused by unsealed borewells.

"Several lives have been lost due to this negligence. This amendment seeks to ensure stricter enforcement and accountability," he stated.

According to a statement shared by the Minister's Office, Under Section 11A, drilling and implementing agencies intending to drill borewells in both notified and non-notified areas must notify the local authorities - PDOs, Village Accountants, Town Panchayats, Nagar Sabha, or BWSSB Ward Engineers - 15 days in advance. Failure to comply will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 and up to three months imprisonment.

"Borewells must be sealed with steel caps, mud, and stones, with a 2x2-foot mound and fencing. Drilling and implementing agencies are required to inspect and photograph the closure within 24 hours and a joint declaration confirming proper sealing must be submitted to local authorities, it stated.

"When pumps are removed for repairs, borewells must be temporarily capped for safety. Reviving borewells requires mandatory capping to ensure safety until operational," it stated.

Citing new provisions, the Minister said that drilling sites must display visible warning boards and construct fencing to prevent accidents.

"Local authorities are tasked with ensuring compliance with borewell regulations in their jurisdiction. They must report drilled borewells to the Groundwater Development Department and oversee proper sealing. PDOs are required to display awareness boards in Gram Panchayat offices, educating the public on borewell safety measures," it said.

“The state is witnessing a steady decline in groundwater levels due to rampant borewell drilling. This bill aims to prevent accidents and ensure sustainable management of groundwater resources. After Assembly approval, it will be tabled in the Legislative Council during the current session,” Boseraju added. PTI AMP ROH