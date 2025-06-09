One year of Modi 3.0: Current era under PM country's golden era, says MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) The current era under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "golden era" of the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday as the NDA government at the Centre completed its first year in its third term.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister for his third consecutive term on June 9 last year after stellar victories in 2014 and 2019.

"The present era is the golden era of India. The work done by Prime Minister Modi is 'na bhooto na bhavishyati' (what has never happened before and cannot be replicated in the future). He will become PM again in 2029," Yadav told PTI.

India is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Modi and was creating a special identity for itself on the global stage, the MP CM asserted.

Establishing a balance between global powers, the PM got cheap petrol from Russia and at the same time equipped India with advanced security technology from the US and Israel, he added.

"This was possible only due to his courage and capability. He also did a miracle with Operation Sindoor," he said.

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 persons were killed, Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, leading to heavy damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan. PTI MAS BNM