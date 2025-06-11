One youth drowns, another feared dead in riverine in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) A youth drowned while another is feared dead after they went into deep water while bathing in a riverine in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the youths went down to a riverine in Odra Khud area near Mangla, police said. As they cried for help, the locals called the police but they could not be saved.

Police have recovered the body of one of the two youths and the search is one for the other.

The body which is yet to be identified has been sent for postmortem. PTI BPL HIG HIG