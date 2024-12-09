OnePlus fined Rs 5k for failing to provide user manual to Bengaluru customer

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) S M Ramesh, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru, was awarded Rs 5,000 by the city's consumer disputes redressal commission after he complained that OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd failed to provide a user manual along with his smartphone.

Ramesh purchased a OnePlus Nord CE 3 for Rs 24,598 but did not receive a user manual with the device. This omission reportedly caused difficulties in locating the phone's warranty details and the company's contact information. Although OnePlus provided the manual four months later, Ramesh decided to file a complaint in June, citing "deficiency in service." In its November 29 ruling, the commission criticised OnePlus for "negligence and indifference" and directed the company to pay the fine as compensation. The case highlights the importance of providing complete documentation at the time of purchase. PTI COR JR KH