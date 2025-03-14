ONGC disregarding safety norms, endangering human lives: Human Rights Forum in Andhra

Malkipuram (Andhra Pradesh), March 14 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Friday accused oil and gas companies of neglecting safety protocols and putting people’s lives at risk.

It cited the recent gas leak at the ONGC facility as an example.

On March 12, Hydrogen Sulphide gas leak occurred at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd’s (ONGC) Kesanapalli gas collection station in Konaseema district, reportedly due to poor maintenance. The incident affected nine workers and caused a four-year-old child to suffer from vomiting.

“Oil and gas companies not following proper safety norms and endangering lives of people is a legal offence,” said HRF in a press release, castigating the Maharatna company.

Konaseema district collector R Mahesh Kumar told PTI that lack of maintenance by ONGC led to the gas leak, due to the build-up of micro-organisms and their anaerobic respiration.

Following an alert from ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Manager Shantanu Das, the collector deployed police and revenue officials at the spot.

An HRF team visited the site on Thursday to gather information and noted that the ONGC incident is a follow-up of several industrial accidents occurring in the southern state regularly.

This is a serious violation of safety norms, endangering both workers and locals, said the forum adding that repeated incidents like this expose a complete lack of preventive measures and weak regulatory enforcement.

Hydrogen Sulphide has a distinct odour detectable at concentrations between 0.03–0.05 PPM, though some individuals can sense it at 0.0008 PPM.

However, at concentrations above 100 PPM, the odour disappears, increasing the risk, said HRF.

The American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) states that the maximum safe exposure limit for hydrogen Sulphide in the air is 5 PPM for up to 15 minutes. Exposure beyond this level poses severe health risks, HRF noted.

In the wake of the ONGC gas leak, HRF stressed the need to install gas detection systems in high-risk areas where Hydrogen Sulphide leaks are likely.

These detectors must trigger alarms when levels reach 5 PPM, allowing immediate safety measures, it said.

Authorities must enforce these basic safety measures to protect public health and prevent such incidents from recurring, said the rights body.

Konaseema, a lush green and serene region of the coastal state’s Godavari region has a history of oil and gas disasters.

ONGC is engaged in several oil and gas exploration operations in the Godavari region, including a facility at Rustumbada village beside Flaiz Memorial Higher Secondary School in West Godavari district and an office in Rajahmundry. PTI COR STH ROH