Onion auctions resume at APMCs in Nashik after traders call off strike

Nashik: Onion auctions, suspended by traders in protest against the increase in the export duty on the kitchen staple, resumed in nearly all agriculture produce market committees (APMCs) of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday after 13 days.

As many as 545 vehicles arrived at Lasalgaon APMC, Asia's biggest wholesale onion market, on Tuesday morning, market sources said.

The prices of onions were at Rs 1,000 per quintal minimum, Rs 2,541 per quintal maximum and Rs 2,100 per quintal average in the opening session, they said.

Onion traders went on an indefinite strike and suspended auctions on September 20 demanding that the Union government's recent move to increase export duty on the bulb up to 40 per cent be rolled back.

Traders decided to call off the strike in a meeting with district Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse here on Monday on the condition that the government will take a decision on their demands in a month.

“The strike has been called off on the condition that a committee will be formed to address the demands of traders and the decision regarding these demands is taken in a month. If there will be no solution to the demands, we will have to take a decision again,” Khandu Deore, president of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association said.

Traders in Nandgaon, however, have not called off the strike and auctions remain suspended there, it was stated.