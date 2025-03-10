Onion farmers climb atop water tank to protest drop in prices at Lasalgaon; seek MEP removal

Nashik, Mar 10 (PTI) Around 15 onion farmers on Monday climbed atop a water tank in Nashik to protest the drop in prices of the kitchen staple.

The protest was held at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon, which is Asia's biggest wholesale onion market.

"There is a drop of Rs 300-500 in average prices of both red and summer crop of onions. The minimum export price (MEP) on onions must be removed. We have also stopped auctions," one of the protesters said.

"On Monday, 19,508 quintals of onions arrived at the market for auction. The average price for red onions was Rs 1,700 per quintal, while it was Rs 1800 per quintal for the summer crop. These prices were Rs 2,250-2300 just five days ago. As a result, farmers protested," an APMC functionary said.

The protest was called off after state agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate assured farmers that Yeola MLA Chhagan Bhujbal will raise the issue in the Budget Session of the legislature underway.

The police also arrived at the spot to pacify the protesters and maintain law and order. PTI COR BNM