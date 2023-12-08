Onion farmers stage protest on Mumbai-Agra Highway over Centre's ban on exports

Mumbai: Hundreds of onion farmers blocked the Mumbai Agra Highway at three places in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday after the Centre announced a ban on the export of the kitchen staple, police said.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

Protests have been held at onion markets of Lasalgaon, Nandgaon, Pimpalgaon and Umarane in Nashik district for the last four to five days, an official said.

Operations were shut at these markets on Friday as a part of the protest, he added.

Hundreds of onion cultivators gathered on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and blocked the road using tractors at three places for some time, the official said.

Farmers also staged rasta rokos at Jaikheda, Chandwad, Umarane, Nandgaon and Mungse in Malegaon, he said.

Protestors dispersed peacefully after appeals by the Nashik police, and no force was used on the farmers, the official said.

Earlier in October, the Centre had decided to step up the sale of buffer onion stock at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets to provide relief to consumers.

To control prices, the government imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports from October 28 to December 31 this year.

In August, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31.