Onion prices increase to Rs 70 per kg, Odisha asks NAFED to intervene

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) With onion prices reaching Rs 70 per kg in the market, the Odisha government Wednesday said it has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) to sell the vegetable at the rate of Rs 30 per kg in the state.

State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra attributed the price rise to the market situation at Nasik in Maharashtra from where the onions are procured.

He said the base price of onions remained at Rs 45 per kg in Nasik.

"Onions are not produced in Odisha and hence, the state is dependent on other states. Prices of onion and garlic are high outside the state and it has contributed to the price rise here. We have asked (NAFED) to sell onions at Rs 30 per kg in Odisha," the minister told reporters.

According to traders, Odisha imports onions from Nashik in Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The Kharif crop in both regions suffered due to the rains during September.

While the price of good quality old onions brought from Nashik has soared to Rs 70 per kg, those from Kurnool (new but medium quality onions) are available at Rs 40-Rs 55, depending on the quality. The price of onions in the retail market was Rs 50 a kg a week ago, traders said.

The price of garlic has also increased to Rs 400 per kg in retail market in the state.

Odisha Byabsayee Mahasangha General Secretary Sudhakar Panda said that the prices might come down in the next four to six days with the supply of new onions in the market.

To a question, the minister said the new ration cards will be provided to the people in the New Year as the e-KYC verification process will be completed in November.

He said at least 16 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have been identified. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN