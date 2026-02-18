Online betting racket busted, 5 held

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) Five people were held as an online betting racket was busted in Odisha's Rourkela town, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, teams from Plant Side, Uditnagar, Bondamunda and Raghunathpalli police stations conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday, they said.

A total of Rs 20 lakh in cash was seized, and five people were detained in the operation, they added.

"Initial investigation revealed that they had a network with benami account holders and hawala operators. Evidence of illegal money exchange has been found," an officer said.

Further investigation is underway with regard to the financial transactions, bank accounts and digital data, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify other persons involved in the racket, he added. PTI AAM AAM SOM