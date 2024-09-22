Online betting racket busted, eight held in UP’s Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) In a crackdown on online betting racket, eight people involved in a cross-state syndicate that allegedly cheated people by routing money through mule bank accounts in the name of betting on the online gaming portal 'Ready Anna' have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said the police have seized 29 mobile phones, two laptops, four tablets and other incriminating documents used in the illicit activities.

A case has been registered at the Shahpur Police Station under sections 111(2) () and 318 () of the BNS and further investigations are underway, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from the Shahpur Police Station nabbed the accused Rohit Prasad, Prince Kumar, Guddu Sharma, Ranjesh Yadav, Amit Sharma, Abhay Kumar Yadav, Sanjeet Kumar Kharwar and Chandan Kushwaha, they said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had purchased a panel (online gaming platform given by the company to a bookie) from the illegal online betting portal 'Ready Anna,' which they operated as a branch.

To facilitate betting transactions, they convinced individuals to open mule accounts under false pretences. Using these accounts, the gang allegedly conducted daily transactions of around Rs 11-12 lakh, which they later divided among themselves, Grover said.