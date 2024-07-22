Online cheating: Popular sweets shop owner duped of Rs 5.33 lakh

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) The owner of popular sweets outlet Suleman Mithaiwala was duped of Rs 5.33 lakh allegedly by a cyber fraudster, a police official said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Abdulla Abdul Latif Mithaiwala, who has an outlet at Belasis Road in Nagpada, received multiple One Time Password (OTPs) on his mobile phone, after which he contacted his bank on their toll free number to check his account, the official said.

"At the time, the bank executive told him his accounts were safe. However, in the evening he got a message saying Rs 5.33 lakh had been deducted from his two accounts. After not getting a response from the toll free number, he called police cyber helpline 1930. Based on his complaint, a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Act was registered," the official added. PTI DC BNM