Online gaming fraud probe: Hawala transactions worth Rs 11.80 cr unearthed after raid in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 14 (PTI) Alleged hawala transactions worth Rs 11.80 crore were unearthed after a raid was held at the residence of a man in Nagpur in Maharashtra in connection with a online gaming fraud probe, a police official said on Thursday.

Police had begun a probe into the gaming fraud, allegedly orchestrated by one Sontu Jain, after a local businessman lodged a complaint that he had been duped of Rs 58 crore.

The raid took place at the residence of Anwesh alias Awkash Jain in Shanti Nagar and documents which allegedly showed hawala transactions worth Rs 11.80 crore over the past three years between him and Gondia-resident Sontu Jain were recovered, the official said.

A raid in Sontu Jain's house on July 22 had led to seizure of Rs 17 crore cash, 14 kilograms of gold and 294 kilograms of silver, cumulatively worth Rs 27 crore, police had said.

On August 2, a raid at his residence had led to recovery of Rs 85 lakh cash, as well as gold valued at more than Rs 4.5 crore, they had added.

Meanwhile, Ganeshpeth police on September 2 registered a case against Sontu Jain and some of his kin for threatening the complainant businessman in order to force him to withdraw the complaint.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said actions aimed at obstructing police investigations will not be tolerated and those involved would face strict action. PTI COR BNM BNM