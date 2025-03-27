Online grievance portal integrated with common service centers to help people in rural areas: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Centre has integrated its online portal for redressal of public grievances with common service centers across the country to help people living in rural areas register their complaints, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The citizenry can file their grievances through 5.1 lakh common service centers, he told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

A total of 4.91 lakhs grievances has been lodged through the CSC as on March 20, 2025, said the Minister of State for Personnel.

The government has established the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), a 24x7 online platform, to enable citizens to lodge grievances related to service delivery by public authorities, he said.

This portal is connected to all ministries and departments of the government of India and states and is also accessible via a mobile application available on Google Play and integrated with UMANG (unified mobile application), the minister said.

"CPGRAMS has been integrated with Common Service Centres (CSCs) to leverage its strength to take the facility of CPGRAMS to rural population," Singh said.

Citizens can track grievances using a unique registration ID, appeal if dissatisfied, and provide feedback.

The government has issued detailed guidelines for its use, the latest being on August 23, 2024, and has prescribed a 21-day timeframe for grievance redressal, with mandatory interim replies if resolution within the stipulated time is not possible, he added.

Since 2019, more than 1.15 crore grievances have been redressed, with over 1 lakh grievance redressal officers mapped to the system, the minister said.

The 20th of every month is observed as "CSC-CPGRAMS Day" to expand outreach, and Prasar Bharati has been engaged for wider dissemination through All India Radio and Doordarshan, he said.

The government highlights best practices in grievance redressal through monthly reports like the 30th CPGRAMS report published recently, Singh said.

In another response, the minister said during the five years from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2024, a total of 1,07,58,476 grievances were received through CPGRAMS and 1,15,52,503 were redressed, which includes the cases brought forward.

The government has adopted the 10 step reforms of CPGRAMS to make grievance redressal timely, meaningful and accessible to citizen, he said.

"The government has mapped 103,183 grievance officers on the CPGRAMS portal. The average timelines of redressal have come down from 28 days in 2019 to 13 days in 2024 for central government," Singh said.