Online OPD booking at Goa Medical College to boost healthcare access: Minister

Panaji, Jan 29 (PTI) In a move aimed at improving access to public healthcare, the Goa government will start online OPD appointment booking at Goa Medical College from next week for key departments, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

The online system will initially cover medicine, surgery, skin, ENT and orthopaedic OPDs, and is expected to reduce long queues, minimise waiting time and allow patients to plan their hospital visits more efficiently, Rane said in a statement on Wednesday.

Describing the initiative as another step towards strengthening the 'Goa model' for healthcare, the minister said the focus remains on accessibility, efficiency and compassion in service delivery.

"The objective is to simplify systems so that quality healthcare reaches people faster, with dignity and ease," he said.

The implementation of the online booking facility is being closely monitored by Pranab Bhat, Joint Secretary (Health), to ensure smooth execution and tangible benefits for people.

The reform is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a citizen-centric, technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem focused on ease of access, Rane said.

"Our goal is a healthcare system that works for the people, where care is timely, accessible and rooted in trust," he added. PTI RPS GK