Online platforms bringing devotees closer to Himachal temples: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) Virtual pujas and live darshanas have emerged as new age practices allowing devotees from around the world to maintain a connection with these ancient shrines, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

He said the state government was harnessing modern technology to strengthen the bond between the devotees and the Shaktipeeths situated in Himachal Pradesh. "With the onset of Navrataras, these online tools can be a blessing for the devotees, who are unable to visit these temples in person," he said.

The chief minister in a statement issued here said that Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh attract millions of devotees worldwide and online Darshans was an alternative for those unable to visit the temples in person due to some reasons or other.

He said that online platforms have been developed aiming to offer services such as virtual puja (online religious offerings), purchasing religious material including prasad besides making donations for the Mata Shree Jwalamukhi temple, Vajreshwari temple and the Chamunda Devi temple in Kangra district.

He said that through online platforms, devotees can book special offerings, request rituals to be performed on their behalf and even receive 'prasad' by post.

Directives have been issued to uphold the sanctity of religious practices while performing virtual ceremonies and to ensure that traditions are not compromised, he added.

Sukhu said that many temples in the state, including Shri Mata Chintpurni in Una district, Baba Balak Nath Temple Deothsidh in Hamirpur district and Jakhu Temple in Shimla district are now offering online darshans.

He said that millions of devotees were taking advantage of these technological advancements, utilising live-streaming services and real time darshans of the deities. Social media handles have also been created for many temples which are also proving fruitful for the pilgrims, he said.

He said that the digital transformation of the temples in Himachal Pradesh was also boosting the tourism sector. With increased online visibility, more people are becoming aware of the religious places and cultural significance of the state, drawing tourists and pilgrims alike to these sacred places both virtually and physically.

The state government was actively promoting religious tourism in the state and working to enhance the infrastructure at various religious places of the state for the convenience of pilgrims and tourists, the CM said.