Online registrations begin for Char Dham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib

Dehradun: Online registrations for the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand commenced on Thursday.

Char Dham Yatra Registration Link

Devotees interested in visiting the Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri or the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib can now register by visiting the website of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in), officials said.

Char Dham Yatra starting date

The Char Dham Yatra will begin on April 30 with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district.

Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district will be opened for devotees on May 2, while Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district will open on May 4 and May 25, respectively.