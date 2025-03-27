Online sex racket busted in Gurugram, 3 held

Gurugram: Police have busted an online sex racket and arrested three people in the case, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, they received information about the racket being operated through WhatsApp.

To bust the racket, Head Constable Prem Prakash acted as a customer and got in touch with one of the accused and arranged for two women to be sent over for Rs 20,000, police said.

Following this, Prakash was given Rs 3,000 notes signed and sent to a hotel. About 25 minutes later, a man came to the hotel room with two women and asked for the amount, they said.

Upon receiving a signal from Prakash, the police team caught all the three accused from the hotel room and the signed notes of Rs 3,000 were recovered from their possession, police added.

The accused pimp was identified as Satyapal, a resident of Kotputli in Rajasthan. The arrested women were from Kolkata and Tripura, police said.

"Satyapal, during interrogation, revealed that a person named Raja is running the racket through WhatsApp. The women involved get a share and the rest goes to Raja," a senior police officer said.

"He said that his job was to arrange for women as per the demand of the customers," the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.