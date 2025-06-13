Online `women friends' dupe two men in separate investment scams

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) In separate incidents, online `women friends' cheated two city residents by persuading them to invest money in bogus schemes, police said on Friday.

In the first case, a 29-year-old manager with a private company who lives in Andheri received a marriage proposal on a matrimonial site from `Mahi Agarwal'.

They started chatting online. The woman claimed that she was working in Malaysia with a firm dealing with cryptocurrency investment, said a police official.

At her insistence, the man opened an account on `KuCoin exchange' and downloaded the `Boost Base' app. Within a month, he invested Rs 32.88 lakh in cryptocurrency.

But when he tried to withdraw money on May 18, he was unable to do so.

On his complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons at the West Region cyber police station.

In another incident, a 44-year-old man from Chandivali area received a friend request on Facebook on May 14 from one 'Priya Kumari'.

The woman, who claimed to be a fashion designer from Gurugram, chatted with him online and persuaded him to invest Rs 42 lakh in `share trading' through an app.

His so-called virtual account showed a balance of Rs 90 lakh, but when he tried to withdraw money, he was asked to deposit more money in the name of tax.

The man realised that it was a scam and approached police.

Probe is underway in both cases, the official said. PTI DC KRK