Only 100 electric bike taxis registered in Mumbai in two months

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Only 100 electric bike taxis have been registered in Mumbai in the last two months after the State Transport Authority (STA) granted provisional licences to three major aggregators, as per official data.

A senior RTO official told PTI that 50 electric bike taxis each of Rapido and Uber were registered at the Wadala RTO in September. All these vehicles are BGauss electric scooters, making them the only two-wheelers formally registered as bike taxis in the city so far.

As mandated in the rules, these bike taxis are painted yellow, and a cushion partition of about one feet height has been installed between the rider and pillion, the official said.

These taxis are registered in the `transport' category, having yellow number plates with black letters.

Significantly, these 100 electric bike taxis are the only two wheelers which have been registered in transport category this year, even though a large number of two wheelers are being used for deliveries, officials noted.

Earlier this year, the STA approved provisional licences for the parent companies of Ola, Uber and Rapido under the Mumbai Bike Taxi Rules 2025, allowing them to operate bike taxis across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The licences were granted to ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd (Uber) and Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido).

The STA also asked the companies to apply for permanent licences within a month and comply fully with the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025.

The STA has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 15 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 10.27 per km thereafter. The fare structure, based on the Khatua Committee formula used for taxis and autorickshaws, will be reviewed after a year. PTI KK KRK