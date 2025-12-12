Only 11 train accidents till November in 2025-26 as safety accorded highest priority: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The number of train accidents has come down significantly from 135 in 2014-15 to 11 in 2025-26 till November as safety is accorded the highest priority, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

While responding to questions about whether the Union government has taken adequate safety measures to ensure zero accidents in railways, Vaishnaw said that as a consequence of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents.

“Consequential train accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25. It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during the period 2004-14 were 1711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 11 in 2025-26 (upto November, 2025),” the railway minister said.

He added, “Another important index showing improved safety in train operations is accidents per million train kilometer (APMTKM) which has reduced from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2024-25, indicating an improvement of approximately 73 per cent during the said period.” Vaishnaw detailed various measures taken to enhance the safety in train operations, including significant increase in the expenditure on safety-related activities over the year.

“Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems with centralised operation of points and signals have been provided at 6,656 stations up to 31.10.2025 to reduce accidents due to human failure,” the minister said.

He added, “Interlocking of level crossing (LC) gates has been provided at 10,098 level crossing gates up to 31.10.2025 for enhancing safety at LC gates. Complete track circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means has been provided at 6,661 stations up to 31.10.2025.” According to Vaishnaw, Kavach is being provided progressively in a phased manner and its version 4.0 has been successfully commissioned on the Palwal-Mathura-Kota-Nagda section (633 Rkm) on the Delhi-Mumbai route and on the Howrah-Bardhaman section (105Rkm) on Delhi-Howrah route.

"Kavach implementation has been taken up in balance sections of Delhi-Mumbai and the Delhi-Howrah route. Further, Kavach implementation has been taken up on 15,512 Rkm covering all GQ, GD, HDN and identified sections of Indian Railways," Vaishnaw said while highlighting various other measures.