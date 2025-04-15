Only 15 judges per million population in the country: 2025 India Justice Report

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) There are only 15 judges per million population in the country, a far cry from the Law Commission’s recommendation of 50 judges per million population, a 2025 report on India's judicial system released on Tuesday said.

"For 1.4 billion people, India has 21,285 judges, or approximately 15 judges per million population. This continues to be significantly below the 1987 law commission’s recommendation of 50 judges per million population," said the 2025 India Justice Report, which ranks states on the delivery of justice in the country.

While the vacancies in high courts stood at 33 per cent of the total sanctioned strength, the report claimed 21 per cent vacancies in 2025, indicating a high workload for the existing judges.

"Nationally, in the district courts, the average workload is 2,200 cases per judge. In the Allahabad and Madhya Pradesh High Courts, the caseload per judge amounts to 15,000," the report said.

The overall share of women judges, the report said, in the district judiciary increased from 30 per cent in 2017 to 38.3 per cent, and it increased from 11.4 per cent to 14 per cent in the high courts in 2025.

"There is a higher share of women judges in the district courts as compared to the high courts and the Supreme Court (6 per cent). Currently, there is only one woman chief justice across the 25 high courts," the report said.

The report said Delhi district courts were among judicial branches with the lowest vacancies in the country with 11 per cent, and in which women comprised 45 per cent judges.

"In the district judiciary, only five per cent of judges belong to scheduled tribes (STs) and 14 per cent are from scheduled castes (SCs). Of the 698 high court judges appointed since 2018, only 37 judges are from SC and ST categories," it added.

The overall representation of other backward castes (OBCs) in the judiciary was 25.6 per cent, the report said.

The national per capita spend on legal aid was Rs 6.46 per annum whereas the national per capita spend on the judiciary stood at Rs 182, it added.

"No state spends more than one per cent of its total annual expenditure on the judiciary," the report claimed.

Underlining the pendency of cases, it said, "Barring Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura, one in every two cases have been pending for more than three years in all high courts." The report added, "At the district courts in Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, over 40 per cent of all cases have been pending for over three years." One in every five cases, the report said, were pending for more than five years in Delhi, and two per cent were pending for more than 10 years.

"Each district court judge in Delhi had an average workload of 2,023 cases in 2024, an increase from 1,551 in 2017, and lower than the national average of 2,200. It could achieve a case clearance rate (CCR) of 78% in 2024, one of the lowest in the country. Between 2017 and 2024, Delhi has achieved a 100 per cent CCR only once in 2023," the report said.

The report was stated to highlight the need for immediate and foundational corrections while flagging the urgent filling of vacancies and increased representation.

A release said the report was initiated by Tata Trusts in 2019 and the fourth edition of the report was in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, TISS–Prayas, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, and How India Lives. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK