Only 19 lakh farmers given crop insurance under NDA rule in Andhra, says Jagan

Amaravati, Dec 4 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that only 19 lakh farmers were given crop insurance in Andhra Pradesh, which faced 17 natural calamities during the present NDA coalition government.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan alleged that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government ignored farmers' welfare and failed to provide timely assistance during disasters.

"In the 19 months of NDA coalition rule, Andhra Pradesh faced 17 natural calamities. Only 19 lakh farmers out of 84 lakh received crop insurance. The state government failed to support those in urgent need," he said.

The input subsidies to peasants were delayed while tenant farmers were left in a pitiable condition, he added.

The YSRCP supremo said farming, which should be celebrated like a festival, allegedly turned into a burden during Naidu's regime.

He said that under the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, 62 per cent of people depended on agriculture.

Jagan alleged that despite prior information about cyclones and harvest-ready crops, the Naidu-led coalition government could not prevent losses.

"Bananas are selling at Rs 0.5 per kg. Paddy, coconut, cotton and every crop is affected. Governance is being run in a disastrous manner," Jagan said.